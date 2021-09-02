CM Chandrashekar Rao Lays Foundation for Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the party office, Telangana Bhavan, in Delhi’s Vasanth Vihar area.

The TRS chief along with party Working President KT Rama Rao and other top leaders were present at the function. The party office is supposed to come up in about one year.

KCR performed the Bhumi Puja at the site near the Vasanth Vihar Metro Station in Delhi.

TRS leaders claim that the TRS office to be built in Delhi will be Telangana’s pride. TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao said that the party had faced many challenges during the Telangana movement.

He said, “KCR has fulfilled the six-decade-long aspiration of continuing the movement without hesitation and risking his own life. The two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, have played with the sentiments of the people. Under the leadership of KCR, the last seven years of government, Telangana was making tremendous progress."

He recalled that many trips they had made to Delhi continuously for the formation of Telangana, starting with the car rally organised in the early days of the party.

The Chief Minister reached the national capital yesterday by a special flight along with his wife Shobha. He is to call on President Ram Nath Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM is to take up the water row with Andhra Pradesh with Modi to find an amicable solution. The CM is to meet with some central Ministers and to ask them for funds for the development.

