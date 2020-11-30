CM Chouhan Calls Emergency Meet After Families Allege Medical Negligence Behind Deaths of 4 Infants

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for an emergency meeting with senior health officials in Bhopal on Monday in the wake of the death of four infants at Shahdol district hospital.

On Sunday, four newborns died in less than 12 hours of birth in the Shahdol hospital, one of the relatives of the dead infant said.

The relative who did not wish to be identified said the baby in their family was born in the nearby Umaria district but was referred to Shahdol as the condition of the baby wasn’t well. The relative alleged that after the baby was admitted to the hospital he wasn’t attended properly by doctors and the family was also not allowed to meet the baby, however, he died a few hours later.

The affected families claimed that a total of four kids died in less than 12 hours of birth at the same hospital, alleging a dearth of basic amenities for newborns.

However, Dr. Rajesh Pandey, the Chief Medical and Health Officer denied allegations saying the babies reached them in critical condition and all possible efforts were made to save them. If affected families alleged any slackness, we will get this probed and take necessary action against the guilty, he added.

The baby girl was brought to the district hospital in Umaria while three others were all boys from different localities of Shahdol district. Earlier in January, six tribal kids had died within 24 hours at the same hospital.

Shahdol, a divisional headquarters is battling with basic medical amenities, and locals rely on nearby major cities including Bilaspur (CG) and Jabalpur for emergency healthcare services.