Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CM HD Kumaraswamy Thanks Nirmala Sitharaman for Move on RRB Exams

The exams for direct recruitment of Scale-I officers and office assistants in regional rural banks (RRB) would be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from English and Hindi, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CM HD Kumaraswamy Thanks Nirmala Sitharaman for Move on RRB Exams
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Thursday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the decision on conducting regional rural banks (RRB) recruitment exams in 13 regional languages and said rural candidates will benefit.

He, however, requested her to revert to the condition that candidates should study in the local language up to class 10 to be eligible for the posts, as it would benefit locals to secure more bank jobs.

"I thank finance minister @nsitharaman for responding to our request to allow banking job aspirants from the state to write bank recruitment tests in #Kannada. Rural candidates will be largely benefitted by this. #IBPS #ResolveIBPS," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"I would also request @nsitharaman to revert domicile condition from 2014 notification. Candidates should study in the local Language upto class 10 to be eligible for the posts. This would really help Kannadigas secure bank jobs in Karnataka. This is the real need of the hour," he said in another tweet.

The exams for direct recruitment of Scale-I officers and office assistants in regional rural banks (RRB) would be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from English and Hindi, Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday.

The move will help people having fluency in regional languages to get jobs in RRBs, she said. Earlier, the examination was conducted in English and Hindi.

Kumaraswamy had recently met Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi and had urged the Central government to have a re-look into the clause of language proficiency.

Karnataka MPs both from BJP and Congress had also recently raised the issue in Parliament.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram