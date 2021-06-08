CM Hemant Soren Orders Judicial Probe into Death of Women Cop in Sahebganj

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday ordered a judicial probe into the alleged death by suicide case of Sahebganj women police station in-charge last month. The Jharkhand government constituted a one-member inquiry commission to investigate the case of unnatural death of Rupa Tirkey, Sub Inspector, Jharkhand police.

Notification has been issued in this regard under section-3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, a state government official said. A police sub-inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had allegedly died by suicide in early May at her government accommodation in Sahebganj.

Her batchmate Shiv kumar Kanaujia was arrested in the case and sent to jail. The commission was formed at the instance of the chief minister.

Retired former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Vinod Kumar Gupta has been given the responsibility of the probe and has been asked to submit the report within six months. Gupta had also served as Chief Justice in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand High Courts.

The commission will look into all the matters related to the alleged suicide by Tirkey. The opposition BJP in the state had been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

On Monday, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu had summoned Director General of Police, Jharkhand, Neeraj Sinha to take the details, including probe undergoing in the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here