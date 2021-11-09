CM Himanta Sarma Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah; Briefs PM on Developmental Works, Vaccination in Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. The meeting comes days after BJP’s victory in the recent bypoll results in the state.

“I met the Prime Minister and I briefed him on the political situation as well the situation of Law and order,” Himanta said after the meeting.

The Assam CM also briefed the Prime Minister about the vaccination status in the state as the centre remains focused on the inoculation drive in the country. “I informed the Prime Minister that we have already reached about 97% vaccination for the first dose and by the end of November we will also reach hundred percent first dose of vaccination,” the Assam CM said.

Himanta also said that unlike other states, Assam is not worried about the slow pace of vaccination in the second dose scenario. “We are well placed and the next 3 to 4 days our second dose of vaccination will reach about 50 percent so we are not really worried at this stage,” he added

The Assam chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister about the various development projects including the elevated corridor in Kaziranga and the Mission Basundhara project amongst others.

It is learnt through sources that the Prime Minister appreciated the work being done by the Assam government especially with the ease of living for the common citizens being given a priority and it is also learnt that PM Modi Has told the chief Minister to become self-reliant on GST collections.

It is also learnt that the Assam chief Minister has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the All India Institute of medical sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati that would be completed by next year.

The Assam CM also met union home minister Amit Shah and invited shah to come to Guwahati. “I spoke to him about the work that is being done and controlling a drug menace and how we are trying to bring down the cases pending with police to zero,” Sarma said on meeting the home Minister.

Despite the wide speculations about a discussion possible on the ULFA issue and the pending Naga accord, Sarma who is also the NEDA convener said, “I came here to discuss issues concerning Assam so no discussion on any account has taken place during this visit so far.”

A long pending demand for the state of Assam was met with in the meeting that the Assam chief Minister held with the union fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya this morning. “I met Mandaviya ji in the morning for funds regarding revitalisation of Phase 2 and 3 of BVFCL and evening funds were released. I will meet him again this week for Phase-4 and if that is approved it’s a huge boost to Assam’s agriculture economy,” he said.

The Assam chief Minister is expected to meet Coal and mining Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Today’s meeting with the Prime Minister was the third meeting of the Assam chief Minister since he assumed the office in May 2021.

