CM Jagan Keeps 'Padyatra' Promise, Distributes Rs 247 Crore as Financial Aid to Tailors, Barbers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched another scheme named ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ which would provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis across the state.

In the first stage, Chief Minister transferred Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 2,47,040 beneficiaries which amounted to Rs 247.04 crores.

“The welfare schemes designed to help every beneficiary. If any eligible candidate did not get the amount can apply again in the village secretariat. Need not to worry,” CM told beneficiaries via video conference. We are assisting financially, to develop and encourage the rural professions, CM added.

Fulfilling promises made during the ‘Padayatra’, CM further stated that “Rs 42,465 crores were deposited in the accounts of 3.58 crore beneficiaries in different welfare schemes. The welfare schemes will be continued even in the financial crisis.”

Amid pandemic, Andhra Pradesh faced a precipitous slide in revenues combined triggering a ‘grave financial crisis’ in the state. Exacerbated by the mass migration of workers, the state government had also sought for a stimulus package and statutory measures to help the industry.