CM Jagan Reddy Cancels Tirupati Bypoll Campaign as Andhra's Positivity Rate Exceeds National Avg

As Andhra Pradesh reported covid-19 surge higher than the country’s average positivity rate, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday cancelled his much-touted proposed election meeting in Tirupati on April 14.

Reddy was scheduled to address a public meeting for YCP candidate Dr Gurumurthy in Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-election. In an open letter, Reddy said the public meeting will cause a spike in cases and the event was cancelled in view of concerns for the safety and well being of the people.

Citing the state’s earlier covid-19 figures, the CM said the state saw 2,765 more cases and four deaths in 24 hours. Out of the total reported cases, 292 were from Nellore district and 496 from Tirupati alone. Out of 11 deaths reported so far, four are from these districts, he said.

Updated Covid-19 data reported in the evening shows the state reported 3,309 fresh cases and 12 deaths taking the state tally to 9,21,906 and toll to 1,053. Nellore reported 133 cases and the temple town of Tirupati alone accounted for 319 new cases.

Reddy further said that the state’s daily positivity rate is 8.67 per cent against the national average growth rate of 5.37 per cent.

Pointing to the various welfare programmes launched by his government during his 25 months of CM tenure for the middle-class and weaker sections of the society, he said he wrote individual letters to those who have benefitted from these schemes. He also exuded confidence that the people will understand the current pandemic situation and follow the appropriate norms.

Meanwhile, he appealed to locals to support and make YCP candidate Gurumurthy win the fray with more margin than ever before.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here