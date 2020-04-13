Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
CM Jagan Reddy Directs Officials to Distribute Masks to People in Andhra Pradesh to Check Covid-19 Spread

The Chief Minister, who is keeping a strict vigil on the developments regarding the spread of the virus in the state, said that the use of masks will provide some protection to the people from being infected.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a bid to curb the further spread of novel coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed his officials to distribute three masks to each person in the state.

The Chief Minister, who is keeping a strict vigil on the developments regarding the spread of the virus in the state, said that the use of masks will provide some protection to the people from being infected.

He reviewed the Covid-19 control measures in the state and advised everyone to be vigilant, especially in the case of those who are at high risk and special attention should be given to the elderly people, with health issues like diabetes and hypertension.

Jagan Reddy also instructed his officials to shift suspected coronavirus patients immediately to the hospitals and a special health care should be given to them. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to identify the high risk areas in the state and mark them under different zones.

“Social distancing must be followed in places like vegetable markets or grocery shops” he said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the state health department informed the Chief Minister that 1.47 crore families have been covered in the third phase survey and 32,349 people identified in primary survey. The doctors confirmed that out of this, 9,107 people need testing. However, the Chief Minister ordered medical testing for all 32,349 people in the state.

With the new 12 positive cases, total number of positive coronavirus cases have jumped to 432 in the state, till Monday morning. Out of new cases, eight were from Guntur district, two from Chittoor dstrict, while one each from Krishna and West Godavari districts.

Till Monday morning, 12 Covid-19 patients were treated and discharged from the hospital, while 413 active cases are undergoing treatment.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

