CM Jagan Reddy Directs Officials to Distribute Masks to People in Andhra Pradesh to Check Covid-19 Spread

In a bid to curb the further spread of novel coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed his officials to distribute three masks to each person in the state.

The Chief Minister, who is keeping a strict vigil on the developments regarding the spread of the virus in the state, said that the use of masks will provide some protection to the people from being infected.

He reviewed the Covid-19 control measures in the state and advised everyone to be vigilant, especially in the case of those who are at high risk and special attention should be given to the elderly people, with health issues like diabetes and hypertension.

Jagan Reddy also instructed his officials to shift suspected coronavirus patients immediately to the hospitals and a special health care should be given to them. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to identify the high risk areas in the state and mark them under different zones.

“Social distancing must be followed in places like vegetable markets or grocery shops” he said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the state health department informed the Chief Minister that 1.47 crore families have been covered in the third phase survey and 32,349 people identified in primary survey. The doctors confirmed that out of this, 9,107 people need testing. However, the Chief Minister ordered medical testing for all 32,349 people in the state.

With the new 12 positive cases, total number of positive coronavirus cases have jumped to 432 in the state, till Monday morning. Out of new cases, eight were from Guntur district, two from Chittoor dstrict, while one each from Krishna and West Godavari districts.

Till Monday morning, 12 Covid-19 patients were treated and discharged from the hospital, while 413 active cases are undergoing treatment.

