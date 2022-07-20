CM Jagan Reddy Lays Foundation for Ramayapatnam Port, Aims to Boost Economic Activity, Employment in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Ramayapatnam Port in the Nellore district, marking the start of construction work at an initial cost of Rs 3,736.14 crore. Addressing the gathering, he said that there are only six ports in the state since Independence and the ruling YSRCP government is bringing four more ports, including Ramayapatnam, to boost economic activity, employment opportunities, and overall development in the state.

He assured that each port would provide indirect employment to lakhs of people as the government will also set up nine fishing harbors in addition to Bhavanapadu, Kakinada Gateway Port, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam ports.

The Chief Minister added that Ramayapatnam Port is being taken up with a Rs 3,740 crore investment for four berths with a handling capacity of 25 million tonnes, where six more additional berths can be added in the future with Rs 200 crore for each for handling over 50 MT.

He stated that with the construction of four ports, 100 MT of cargo handling can be added to the existing capacity of 228 MT.

Taking a dig at the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Reddy recalled the foundation ceremony of Ramayapatnam Port, which was performed by former CM Naidu in February 2019, just two months before the general elections.

Jagan Reddy alleged that Naidu did nothing in his five-year governance and betrayed people by laying a foundation without any DPR or land acquisition.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of villages Mondivaripalem, Avulavaripalem, Karlapalem, Ravuru, Chevuru, and Salipeta for giving their lands to the port and later distributed R&R pattas to the displaced families. He sanctioned development works in the Kandukur constituency, which includes Rs 25 crore for a bypass road for Kandukur at a stretch of 6.2 km, and Rs 27 crore for the construction of a left bank canal for the Rallapadu Project.

