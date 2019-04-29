English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CM Kamal Nath Among First To Cast Vote in Phase 4 of Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls
Chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law to exercise their franchise.
Chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law to exercise their franchise.
Loading...
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was among the early ones to cast his vote on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls in the state's Chhindwara seat, where his son Nakul Nath is the Congress' candidate.
The chief minister along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area to exercise their franchise.
Power supply tripped briefly when the chief minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, said election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia.
Polling began in the morning in six Lok Sabha seats of the state and by-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where the chief minister is in the fray.
The Lok Sabha constituencies of Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara are going to polls in the first phase of general elections in the central state.
A poll official said Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.
Barring the Naxal-affected Baiher, Lanjhi and Paraswada Assembly segments under Balaghat parliamentary seat, polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, a poll official said.
In the Naxal-affected areas, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, he added.
Total 108 candidates are in the fray in the six Lok Sabha seats, including maximum 26 in Sidhi, followed by Balaghat-23, Jabalpur-22, Chhindwara-14, Shahdol-13 and Mandla-10.
Nine candidates are trying their luck in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll.
In 2014, riding on the 'Modi wave', the BJP won five of these six Lok Sabha seats.
Congress veteran Kamal Nath had won from his bastion Chhindwara, where his son Nakul Nath is the party candidate this time for the Lok Sabha polls.
After taking over as chief minister following Congress' victory in the last year's Assembly polls, Kamal
Nath needs to get elected to the state Legislature within six months.
Congress MLA Deepak Saxena quit from the Chhindwara Assembly seat to make a way for him.
The chief minister along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area to exercise their franchise.
Power supply tripped briefly when the chief minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, said election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia.
Polling began in the morning in six Lok Sabha seats of the state and by-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where the chief minister is in the fray.
The Lok Sabha constituencies of Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara are going to polls in the first phase of general elections in the central state.
A poll official said Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.
Barring the Naxal-affected Baiher, Lanjhi and Paraswada Assembly segments under Balaghat parliamentary seat, polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, a poll official said.
In the Naxal-affected areas, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, he added.
Total 108 candidates are in the fray in the six Lok Sabha seats, including maximum 26 in Sidhi, followed by Balaghat-23, Jabalpur-22, Chhindwara-14, Shahdol-13 and Mandla-10.
Nine candidates are trying their luck in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll.
In 2014, riding on the 'Modi wave', the BJP won five of these six Lok Sabha seats.
Congress veteran Kamal Nath had won from his bastion Chhindwara, where his son Nakul Nath is the party candidate this time for the Lok Sabha polls.
After taking over as chief minister following Congress' victory in the last year's Assembly polls, Kamal
Nath needs to get elected to the state Legislature within six months.
Congress MLA Deepak Saxena quit from the Chhindwara Assembly seat to make a way for him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
- Fraud on Social Media Platforms Including WhatsApp Increased Significantly in 2018: Report
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Smashes Fastest 50 of the Season
- Azerbaijan GP: Bottas Beats Hamilton by 1.5 Seconds, Mercedes Get Record 4th Straight One-Two
- Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results