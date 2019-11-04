Take the pledge to vote

CM KCR Serves Ultimatum to Protesting Bus Employees, Tells Them to Join Duties or Face Consequences

He further said if workers don’t join in time, the government will give permits to private operators to run another 5,000 buses immediately.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
CM KCR Serves Ultimatum to Protesting Bus Employees, Tells Them to Join Duties or Face Consequences
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday warned the protesting bus employees to return to work before the deadline, failing to which they will be fired from their duties.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting over the bus employees’ strike with transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, chief secretary SK Joshi, RTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma and other senior officials.

“We have given enough time to RTC workers on humanitarian ground even after labor commissioner declared the strike as illegal. They can join by midnight of November 5. Employees have to think about their families and future” Rao said.

He further said if workers don’t join in time, the government will give permits to private operators to run another 5,000 buses immediately.

KCR also discussed with officials and legal experts the ongoing hearing in the high court on RTC strike and strategies to follow.

“Union leaders are misleading the workers on high court comments. If needed, the government will approach the Supreme Court. It will be a never ending battle,” KCR said.

However, trade unions held the ground and said they will not call off the stir without assurances. “No one is joining even after the CM’s deadline. We are united and will meet all the political parties tomorrow to prepare future plan of action,” said RTC’s Joint Action Committee convener Ashwathama Reddy.

Reddy said that only about 10 members are willing to join.

