CM Kejriwal Hails Citizens as Delhi Covid-19 Active Cases Dip under 10,000 for First Time

Delhi recorded 674 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.39 lakh while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033, said authorities.

The three-figure count for new cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted stood at 9,295, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department. Twelve fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a day in the national capital since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said number of active cases left in Delhi is less than 10,000 and the national capital is now 14th in terms of active cases.

"I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your 'Delhi model' being discussed everywhere," he said in a tweet. "But we should not get complacent and take all precautions."

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 805 and 17 deaths were recorded.

The active case tally on Tuesday was 9,897, down from 10,207 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,021 on Monday.

Tuesday's bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,033 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,39,156.