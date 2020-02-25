CM Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Visit GTB Hospital to Meet Those Injured in Delhi Violence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

At least nine people were killed and scores of others were injured in the violence between pro- and anti-CAA groups in the area on Monday. Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday.

Kejriwal earlier attended a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation.

