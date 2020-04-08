CM Kejriwal to Hold Meeting With Delhi MPs Via Video Conference on Coronavirus Response
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a meeting on Covid-19 crisis as the total number of cases in the national capital rose to 576 on Wednesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference on Wednesday.
The chief minister will discuss the measures with the Members of Parliament (MPs) to deal with COVID-19 in the national capital, an official said.
"The CM will meet Delhi MPs at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus," he said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
