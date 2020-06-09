CM Kejriwal Undergoes Covid-19 test After Developing Sore Throat & Fever
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.
The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.
