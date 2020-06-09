INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CM Kejriwal Undergoes Covid-19 test After Developing Sore Throat & Fever

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.


The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading