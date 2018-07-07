English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CM Khattar Asks Journalist to 'Learn Etiquette', Says Media's Job is Not to Accuse But Ask Questions
Khattar and the journalist were involved in a war of words as the latter repeatedly asked him about the delay in redressal of grievances received on the ‘CM window’.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar lost his cool while interacting with the media in Sirsa on Saturday as he asked a journalist to “learn etiquette”.
Khattar and the journalist were involved in a war of words as the latter repeatedly asked him about the delay in redressal of grievances received on the ‘CM window’.
The chief minister told the scribe that the job of the media was not to accuse the government but ask questions. “Etiquette seekho... main kehta hu, aapki nahi sun ni hai mereko, mujhe janta ki sun ni hai...media madhyam hai...janta ki koi baat bataoge toh theek hai...bolne ki tameez theek karo apni (Learn etiquettes...I am saying...I don't need to listen to you...I need to listen to the public...media is a communication platform...it's fine if you want to talk about public issues... learn how to talk properly),” the chief minister said before walking away.
Khattar is on a state-wide campaign to get feedback on his government, which is about to complete four years in office. On June 5, he launched the ‘chai pe charcha’ and interacted with party workers and the public in the state, NDTV reported.
Deviating from his normal routine, Khattar was not accompanied by many of his officers as he approached the people directly, took their feedback and jotted down notes in his diary.
(With inputs from PTI)
#WATCH Heated exchange between Haryana CM ML Khattar and a journalist on issue of delay in addressal of grievances received on 'CM window' pic.twitter.com/sY7axKqeAM— ANI (@ANI) 7 July 2018
