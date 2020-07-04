CM Khattar Dons PPE Kit to Visit Covid-19 Ward in Sonipat Hospital, Lauds Health Workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited a ward of COVID-19 patients in a Sonipat hospital wearing a PPE kit and praised doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff for fighting the pandemic.

Khattar visited the ward of COVID patients in the BPS medical college at Khanpur Kalan in Sonipat district and also praised the hospital staff for working diligently and rendering their selfless service.

During his visit to Rohtak later, Khattar asked officials to explore the possibilities of pool testing.

During an inspection visit of the hospital in Sonipat, he held a meeting with the doctors and agreed to assistant professors' demand for promotion and sought a report on the issue within a week.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the COVID hospital set up at BPS Medical College has given excellent results, as a result of which most of the corona-infected patients admitted there have recovered and returned home.

He said although, it is a challenging time not only for Sonipat but for the entire state, the country and the world, the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are giving their best in the fight against this pandemic.

Khattar said the Haryana government is also playing its role and doing its best to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Haryana has reported a total 16,548 novel coronavirus cases so far with 260 deaths.

People are coming forward to play the role of corona warriors through social organizations and as volunteers, he said.

He gave the example of the Maruti Suzuki company, which has taken steps to manufacture ventilators.

"The company has also given some ventilators to the state government, which have been sent to various hospitals. Similarly, many volunteer support groups have done exemplary work of making masks," he said.

Khattar interacted with patients undergoing treatment at COVID hospital.

He visited the COVID ward wearing a PPE kit and wished for the good health and speedy recovery of the patients.

He also asked the patients if they were facing problems, but was told that they were satisfied with the treatment, according to an official release here.

Later, while presiding over a review meeting with Rohtak district administration and PGIMS authorities at Rohtak to tackle the COVID-19, Khattar asked officials to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

He asked them to provide maximum pulse oximeters to monitor the health and oxygen levels of quarantined persons.

The chief minister also asked officials to explore the possibilities of pool testing.

He said the pool testing should be done in the least affected areas and if the results are found to be positive for infection, others in the area too should be tested.

He said in acutely affected areas, individual testing should be done instead of the pool testing.

The pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, therefore, increases the testing capacity.

Khattar was informed that PGIMS, Rohtak has a capacity of conducting about 2,000 tests per day.

He was also informed that treatment with plasma therapy has also been started. Plasma has been taken from two persons who recovered from COVID-19 and one infected person has been administered plasma.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Sonipat, Khattar said with the unlocking of the economy, industrial and commercial activities are almost back to normal in the state.

Replying to a question about forthcoming bypoll to Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat, he said once the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission, the party will announce its candidate after consulting its coalition partner JJP.

Baroda assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Shri Krishan Hooda of the Congress over two months ago.