CM Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC Authorities For Floods in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, issued a statement holding Jharkhand and Damodar Valley Corporation responsible for the current flood in the southern part of the state. Apart from calling the flood a ‘man made crisis’ she also expressed dissatisfaction against the Jharkhand government for not repairing the canals and dams on time. She accused the DVC authorities for releasing water at 3am, without informing anyone.

Incidentally, due to heavy rain in Jharkhand in the past few days due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab, the DVC has released 275,000 cusecs of water since yesterday. Due to this several districts of the state including Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, Asansol and West Medinipur are facing flood. Several towns in these districts have been submerged in flood water.

Mamata Banerjee has said that she will visit the flood affected areas of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly tomorrow.

Due to heavy rains in Jharkhand in the last few days water discharge from reservoirs like Maithon, Durgapur barrage and Panchet has increased. The Chief Minister alleged that the DVC authorities released water at 3am on Friday and as a result the entire district is submerged in flood water. The district received 345mm rain on Thursday.

“I would have understood if there was a flood due to rain. But the flood is due to the release of water by the DVC. It’s a man-made flood,” added Banerjee.

She said that the flood situation in Purulia and Bankura was worrying. She also feared that Howrah and Hooghly districts will also be flooded completely in the next two days if the heavy water flow from DVC continued.

Promising compensation to all the people in the flood-hit areas, the Chief Minister said that various ministers are being sent to monitor the situation. Subrata Mukherjee will be flying down to Bamkura on Monday, while Kalyan Banerjee and Malay Ghatak would oversee the flood relief work in Purulia, Bankura and Asansol. Senior leaders Becharam Manna and Firhad Hakim have been given the responsibility to keep an eye on the situation in Hooghly, while Manas Bhuiyan is in charge of West Midnapore and Swapan Debnath is in charge of East Burdwan.

Banerjee also appealed to the general public to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

