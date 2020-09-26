INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CM Mamata Banerjee Greets Former PM Manmohan Singh on His 88th Birthday

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Credit: Twitter)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Credit: Twitter)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sent greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and wished him good health and productive years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday, and wished him good health. Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88. He had played a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

"Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," Banerjee tweeted.

Next Story
Loading