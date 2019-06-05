Take the pledge to vote

CM Naveen Patnaik Tells Ministers to Submit Monthly Report Cards on Steps Taken by Their Departments

The ministers were told to submit their report cards with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by the seventh of every month.

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
CM Naveen Patnaik Tells Ministers to Submit Monthly Report Cards on Steps Taken by Their Departments
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has told his ministers to submit monthly report cards on steps taken by their departments for implementing the

ruling BJD's election manifesto, an official said.

The ministers were told to submit their report cards with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by the seventh of every month, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the council of ministers held on May 29 adopted the Biju Janata Dal's election manifesto as the state government programme for the next five years.

Patnaik had also informed the ministers that the state government would have to apprise the people about implementation of promises made during the elections.

Since the government has set priority on poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, development of weaker sections of the society and welfare of youths, the ministers were told to act accordingly to meet the target.

The chief minister has also suggested to the ministers to set their department's priority keeping an eye on the promises made to the people.

Patnaik has also stressed on the completion of the programmes within specific time frame.

"The chief minister has this time added 'Time' to the previous government's 4T formula of - Team work, Technology, Transparency and Transformation -," the official statement said.

Patnaik has been stressing on a progressive model of governance this time.

The BJD government is in power in Odisha since 2000 and in the recently held Assembly elections the regional party won 112 seats in the 147-member state Assembly.

