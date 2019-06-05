CM Naveen Patnaik Tells Ministers to Submit Monthly Report Cards on Steps Taken by Their Departments
The ministers were told to submit their report cards with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by the seventh of every month.
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has told his ministers to submit monthly report cards on steps taken by their departments for implementing the
ruling BJD's election manifesto, an official said.
The ministers were told to submit their report cards with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by the seventh of every month, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The first meeting of the council of ministers held on May 29 adopted the Biju Janata Dal's election manifesto as the state government programme for the next five years.
Patnaik had also informed the ministers that the state government would have to apprise the people about implementation of promises made during the elections.
Since the government has set priority on poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, development of weaker sections of the society and welfare of youths, the ministers were told to act accordingly to meet the target.
The chief minister has also suggested to the ministers to set their department's priority keeping an eye on the promises made to the people.
Patnaik has also stressed on the completion of the programmes within specific time frame.
"The chief minister has this time added 'Time' to the previous government's 4T formula of - Team work, Technology, Transparency and Transformation -," the official statement said.
Patnaik has been stressing on a progressive model of governance this time.
The BJD government is in power in Odisha since 2000 and in the recently held Assembly elections the regional party won 112 seats in the 147-member state Assembly.
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
