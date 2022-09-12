CM Naveen Patnaik to Invite Investors to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’ During 3-day Mumbai Visit

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from Tuesday to meet investors after ‘Make in Odisha’ curtain raiser interactions in Delhi. The meet is being organised by the Odisha government in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Mumbai.

Major industrialists have been invited to this investors’ meeting. The government aims to bring investments in the financial sector with a focus on metals, textiles, electronics system design and manufacturing, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals and tourism.

The 3rd edition of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’ is going to be held from November 30 to December 4 in Bhubaneswar.

Economists and experts praised the steps by the state government for industrialization.

Chartered accountant Chitta Ranjan Behera said, “This is a very good step by the government to attract more and more entrepreneurs to the state. Downstream industries are necessary for the state to create employment opportunities. With the proper utilisation of minerals, the living standard of people will be improved.”

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, WAAREE Group chairman Hitesh Doshi, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, BSE Chairman SS Mudra, Neelkamal Limited CEO Hiten V Parkhe, Asian Paints Ltd President Amit Kumar Singh, Larsen & Turbo Director D.K. Dey, STT GDC India Pvt Ltd CFO Bimal Khadelwal, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedant Resources Ltd Chairman Anil Agrawal will be present. Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Group, Jindal Steel are scheduled to participate in the roadshow to be held in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here