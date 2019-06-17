Nitish Calls Meeting as Encephalitis Scare Grips Bihar; Black Flags Waved at Health Minister's Convoy

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an internal meeting on Monday as over a hundred children have succumbed to the symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The senior officials of the health department will also attend the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

The situation in Bihar, particularly in Muzaffarpur district, has been grim as hundreds of children have been taken ill with symptoms of AES since early this month and nearly a hundred children have died till now. Several children are admitted in hospitals. The state government officials have, however, been maintaining that majority of the victims had died due to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.

On Monday, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey was faced with protests and black flags were waved at his convoy by the supporters of the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik in Aurangabad.

#WATCH Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters show black flags to Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad. #Encephalitis pic.twitter.com/su5U1ZQ6ui — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said teams have been stationed to monitor the situation in Bihar. “I have met the patients and I also went through their cases. I have spoken to the doctors in details,” Vardhan said.

On Sunday, Vardhan, along with his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, visited two hospitals in Muzaffarpur to take stock of the situation there. He met the families of the children suffering from AES and assured them of all possible help from the Centre.

However, he was faced with angry protesters and black flags were also waved at Vardhan’s cavalcade as he was returning to Patna after visiting hospitals in Muzaffarpur.