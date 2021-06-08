CM Nitish Kumar To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Panchayati Raj Institutions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, June 8, will chair an important Cabinet meeting that will decide on the three-tier panchayati raj institutions in the state.

It is to be noted that the state government had deferred the panchayat polls in the state due to the second Covid-19 second wave, and even brought an ordinance to amend the Bihar Panchayati Raj Act. The ordinance, approved on June 3 by Governor Fagu Chauhan, amended the law and paved the way to constitute a consultative committee to oversee the operations of the three-tier panchayats after June 15.

The current term of the elected panchayats will end on June 15, and that’s why the Cabinet meeting is important. The Chief Minister is expected to announce the new rules related to the formation of the consultative committee.

This is the first time in Bihar’s history that an advisory committee will run the panchayats. According to the new ordinance, the names in the three-tier panchayats will also change.

New Designations in Bihar’s Panchayats

From June 16, ‘Paramarshi’ meaning advisory will be added to all the panchayats. So, gram panchayat will be called gram paramarshi panchayat. Similary, panchayat samiti will be panchayat paramarshi samiti, and zilla parishad will be zilla paramarshi samiti. Likewise, the heads who will run these three-tier panchayats will have ‘paramarshi samiti’ added in their designations.

According to Bihar Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the consultative committee members will run each ward, panchayat, panchayat committee and zilla parishad.

From June 16, the head of the panchayat will be the chairman of the consultative committee. Moreover, all the elected ward members of the dissolved panchayat will be the principal members of the gram panchayat.

Bihar has a total of 11,491 panchayat committees, 8,386 gram panchayats, and 1,161 Zilla parishads in the state. Whereas, there are 1,14,667 ward members in Bihar.

