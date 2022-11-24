CM Patnaik Inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar

Further expanding the IT ecosystem in the state, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Happiest Minds IT Development Centre at Fortune Towers in Bhubaneswar. The new centre will further strengthen Odisha’s position as a “technology resource hub of India".

The innovation centre will have the capacity for more than 1000 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will create opportunities for talented engineers from the region in the coming years.

Inaugurating the facility, CM Patnaik said, “Odisha has been taking giant strides in the IT sector in recent years. The growth momentum is accelerating in the IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment destination. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India creating jobs for our youth. Most IT companies have set foot in the capital city. The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a coveted destination. Opening up of the Happiest Minds Global IT Development Centre adds yet another defining chapter, signifying the fast-changing IT ecosystem in the state.”

Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department said, “Under the guidance of CM, we are committed to provide an ecosystem for job-linked industrial growth. Thank Happiest Minds for choosing to be part of the transformative story of Odisha. It will further bolster the IT ecosystem in the state and create jobs for Odisha’s youth".

The new development centre will enable the company to expand its capacity to deliver digital transformation solutions to enterprises and technologies for seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. The company aims to leverage a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud, Digital process automation, Internet of Things, Robotics/Drones, Security and Virtual/Augmented Reality.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are delighted to start with a new development centre in Bhubaneswar. At Happiest Minds, we have always embraced our responsibility to create a mindful impact on our communities and we are grateful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state government officials for the support in establishing the centre.”

