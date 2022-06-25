CM Patnaik Meets Odia Diaspora in Rome, Gets Emotional Upon Hearing Chemical Scientist's Inspirational Story

Touched by the inspirational story of Seshadev Kisan, a young chemical scientist from Sambalpur district who is now a Research Associate at Georg-August University in Göttingen in Germany, tears rolled down the face of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during a meet-up with the Odia Diaspora in Rome on Thursday.

Seshadev had first met the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2018. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had gifted Sesha an iPhone and had asked him to give a speech at the Secretariat. On September 1, 2018, the young scholar presented a lecture on the Odisha Knowledge Hub (OKH) platform that was attended by ministers, senior bureaucrats, technocrats, academicians, and students.

Kisan met Naveen again in Rome this week, part of the Odia diaspora in Europe whom the Odisha Chief Minister met in Italy’s capital. When he recalled his 2018 meeting with him and thanked him for what he is today, Naveen was so moved it brought tears to his eyes.

Seshadev Kisan said that” I had lost his parents during childhood and also lost his sister two years back, no one is there in my family but the Chief Minister is there. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik brought me from nothing to everything. I kept my promise after reaching Germany in 2018 by adopting 170 poor students of my village, teaching them every day and bearing all their expenses”

Kisan’s inspiring story is strewn with personal tragedies. He lost his mother to illness when he was just a year old. In 2006, his father suffered from severe health complications. Kisan worked as a daily wager during vacations to support his father, elder sister, and his studies. His father passed away in 2012. He was just 18 years old. Two years ago, he also lost his sister.

Kisan did his schooling in his village, topping the annual examinations for five consecutive years. In 2005, he bagged the Best Student Award and also topped the Navodaya entrance exam, allowing him to continue his studies from Class VI to XII. He scored 92% and 86% in his Class X and XII exams respectively.

In 2012, he cracked the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), ranked 17. Unfortunately, however, his father passed away that year. He cleared NEST again in 2013, this time ranked 15, and got into the five-year integrated MSc course at NISER.

The student met Naveen Pattnaik in Rome where the Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation of senior officials to Rome and Dubai. CM will also be attending Odisha Investors’ meet jointly hosted by Odisha Government and FICCI in Dubai.

