Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Nurse in Saudi Arabia Tests Positive for Coronavirus, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to MEA

At least 30 nurses from the state have also been kept under isolation at the hospital.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Nurse in Saudi Arabia Tests Positive for Coronavirus, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to MEA
A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid reports that a nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new Coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment.

Vijayan made the request in a letter to Jaishankar, a statement from the chief minister's office said here.

Several reports on Thursday said a nurse from Ettumannur in Kottayam district, working at the Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia, had tested positive for the virus which has killed 17 people in China so far.

At least 30 nurses from the state have also been kept under isolation at the hospital and they had taken care of a Filipino nurse who had tested positive for the virus.

The government should get in touch with its counterpart in Saudi Arabia and take urgent steps, including ensuring expert treatment and protection to those affected from the virus. The matter should be viewed seriously, Vijayan said in the letter.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said he has spoken to the Consulate General of India in Saudi Arabia, asking them to provide all possible support to the quarantined nurses.

However, Health department sources here said they have no information about any nurses from the state having been affected.

The department has issued an alert in the wake of the virus outbreak in China.

State Health minister KK Shyalaja has said those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers besides instructing officials to step up surveillance in all four airports-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur--in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram