CM Sarbananda Sonowal Presents Rs 20 Lakh Cheque to Wife of Assam Rifles Jawan Killed in Militant Attack

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the wife of Assam Rifles jawan Pranay Kalita, who was killed in amilitant attack in Manipurs Chandel district.

The chief minister called on the bereaved family attheir Pathshala residence in Barpeta district to offer his condolences and also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Kalita. Sonowal said the state was proud of his valour andsense of duty towards the nation.

"His sacrifice is a source of inspiration, devotionand dedication for the youth across the nation. His duty towards safeguarding the unity, sovereignty and integrity ofthe nation will not go in vain", he said.

Responding to a demand, Sonowal also said that theroad leading to the residence of the slain jawan will be named after him. Kalita along with two other Assam Rifles personnel were killed in a militant attack in Manipur's Chandel districton July 29 and his last rites were performed with full state honours on July 31 in his village.