CM Sarma, IMA Condemns Attack on Assam Doctor Over Covid Patient's Death, Demands Stringent Punishment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Indian Medical Association Assam state Branch condemned the barbaric assault on a doctor in a Covid Care Centre in Hojai District. The medical body has demanded the arrest of all the culprits and booking them under all stringent laws.

The incident took place at one of the Covid centres in the Hojai district of Assam following the death of a Covid-19 patient on Tuesday. So far, three persons were arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Tuesday, “Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won’t be tolerated by our administration. Ensure that the culprits brought to justice."

Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration. @gpsinghassam @assampolice Ensure that the culprits brought to justice. https://t.co/HwQfbWwYmn— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, IMA Assam State Branch condemned the incident and stated in a press release, “In all strongest terms the barbaric assault on a freshly passed out doctor Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati at one of the Covid Care Centres in Hojai District. IMA and all the doctors are at a loss at this gruesome reward to a frontline worker in Covid duty." IMA demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits and booking them under all stringent laws of the land.

Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said that a critically ill Covid-19 patient succumbed to the disease at Udali Covid Care Centre on Tuesday afternoon. "Immediately after that, the relatives and a group of people known to the victim arrived there and started beating up the doctor. After getting the information, our team reached there and arrested three persons. Further investigation is on," he told PTI.

A video of the attack which has gone viral on social media showed that a person, apparently looked like the doctor, was being assaulted by a group of people, including women. Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration." He asked the Special DGP (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

Singh said in a tweet that instructions have been given to the Hojai SP to arrest all persons involved in assaulting the doctor, identified as Seuj Kumar Senapati. Local Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, "The incident of assaulting a doctor at Udali is unacceptable. I have strongly taken up with the district administration to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice." .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here