CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces Setting up of Cow Ministry in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 10:39 PM IST
Chhattarpur (MP): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the setting up of a ministry for cows.

“The cow ministry will replace the existing Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board (MPGEPSB) because it (board) has limitations,” Chouhan said at a function in Khajuraho in Chhattarpur district, which was attended by Digambar Jain monk Vidhyasagarji Maharaj.

The government releases small funds to the (MPGEPS) board. An independent ministry will work in a better way to serve cows, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Referring to the country's first cow sanctuary in the state's Agar Malwa district, the chief minister said just one facility was not enough to shelter a large number of cows and more such sanctuaries would be set up in the state.

MPGEPSB executive council chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand welcomed the announcement and said he had recommended for the creation of such a ministry. Akhileshwaranand enjoys cabinet rank status in the state government by virtue of this post. The state is slated for assembly polls later this year.



