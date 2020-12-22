CM Shivraj Chouhan Orders Dismissal of Three MP Cops Arrested for Extortion in Noida

Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday dismissed three Jabalpur cops, who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Noida in connection with a case of extortion.

Sub Inspectors –Pankaj Sahu and Rashid Parvez Khan and constable Asif Ali were earlier suspended by the police administration on Monday. But, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered that the tainted cops be dismissed from the service, a spokesperson of the MP government said.

According to an order issued by A Sai Manohar, the ADG (cyber), SP Gautam Buddh Nagar in UP had sent a letter to MP police on Dec 19 that on Dec 18, Sector 20 police thana in the district had received a complaint that pistol of a sub-inspector of police was snatched in the area and following questioning from SIs—Pankaj Sahu and Rashid Parvez Kahn of Jabalpur police’s cyber cell, a case was lodged under section 395.

After the UP police probed the matter, it found that the police officers who came to Noida from Jabalpur (MP) had accepted bribe in lieu of defreezing a bank account in ICICI bank and not lodging a criminal case against Noida based accused.

The two parties had entered into a feud and one of the accused had run away snatching the pistol of one of the MP police officers close to the ICICI bank.

The Up police then arrested three cops and two others on charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion. Luv Kumar, the SP Gautam Buddh Nahgar had held a press briefing on the matter on Sunday.

The cops in question were part of a four-member Cyber Cell squad that had come to Noida on December 15 for a probe into a ponzi'' fraud case lodged in Jabalpur.

When the matter was examined by UP police, it was found that these officials had come to Noida to get a bank account of Suryabhan Yadav (an accused in the ponzi case) de-frozen and displayed serious corrupt practices and misbehaviour by taking bribe for not lodging a case in the crime.

Ankit Shukla, Superintendent of Police (Cyber) and Thana in Charge (Cyber) Hariom Dixit have already been attached to police headquarters on Monday for their suspicious role in entire controversy.

The cops suspended on Monday after they were arrested by UP police in Noida in connection to a complaint of extortion. A team of police officers had reached Noida to nab some accused named in a cyber fraud case in Jabalpur but eventually the cops struck a deal with them to let them go.

Under Article 311, the Chief Minister has issued order for removal of these cops from service, the spokesperson said.