CM Uddhav Thackeray's Address on Maharashtra's Coronavirus Situation at 8:30 pm: What to Expect?

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting on Friday to review coronavirus situation in the state, will address the residents around 8:30 pm. This comes hours after eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune were announced shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in Covid-19 cases of late.

The cases have been high in the district despite Pune surpassing Mumbai’s daily vaccination figures. According to a Times of India report, the state capital, ever since the vaccination drive opened on January 16, has been recording impressive coverage numbers. But recent data shows Pune region has been consistently recording over 35,000 doses administered per day, higher than the Mumbai suburban region.

The upsurge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has also worried the Centre with cabinet secretary expressing “serious concern” about the situation in 11 states/ union territories. He said the the situation is “particularly worrying” in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Here’s What Can be Expected from CM Uddhav’s Meeting:

• Mumbai May Face Restricted Mobility: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had even said that the city can go in for a lockdown. A report in Economic Times quoted civic officials as saying that a lockdown or restrictions would have to be imposed as the influx of cases has not just put a strain on hospitals but even testing, with the waiting period for RT-PCR tests stretching to two days due to huge numbers.

• While the state is not likely to regulate timings of regular shops, places with high footfalls, such as malls, restaurants and cinema halls, could be completely shut. Unrestricted delivery and take-home services may be allowed though.

• ET quoted senior officials as saying local trains are not likely to be shut for the common public. The state may implement a strict vigil on gatherings such as weddings and funerals.