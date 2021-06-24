CM Yediyurappa Reviews Progress of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Network Project

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday reviewed the suburban rail network project by travelling from the Bengaluru cantonment station to Heelalige railway station.

Speaking on the Rs 15,767 crore railway project, the Chief Minister said, “If the Bengaluru suburban rail project is completed swiftly, traffic congestion in Karnataka’s capital will be reduced drastically. People will be able to commute easily in the suburban areas and to the Kempegowda International Airport.”

The railway project is taken up by K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka), a joint venture of the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Railways.

The project will include 4 corridors with a total route length of 148 km: KSR Bangalore City to Devanahalli and Bengaluru International Airport (41.40 km), Baiyyapanahalli to Chikkabanavara (25 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 km) and Heelalige (Chandapura) to Rajankunte (46.24 km).

In addition to the corridors, doubling of railway lines between Yeshvantpur- Channasandra and Baiyyappanahalli- Hosur had also been sanctioned in 2018-2019. Yediyurappa said the single line on the Yeshvantpur-Channasandra and Baiyyappanahalli–Hosur sections have been a major constraint for operating more trains from Bengaluru to its outskirts. “The track doubling projects taken up by K-RIDE on these routes are expected to be completed by December 2023." he said.

In a recent statement on the progress of the railway construction, the Indian Railways doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (distance of 48 kilometres) and Yeshwantpur and Channasandra (distance of 21.70 kilometres) works are underway and tender for an amount of Rs 323 crore has been given. The construction of 12 bridges has already been completed and construction works of 20 bridges are under progress.

