CM Yogi Accuses Previous Govt of Corrupt Recruitment Process, Says Jobs were Given in Return for 'Dahej'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack against the previous government for corrupting the recruitment process through bribery and added that during 2012-2017, jobs were given in state in return for ‘dahej’ or dowry.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also said that the state has underwent a complete transformation and its perception before the country and across the globe has changed.

CM Yogi made the statement while handing over the appointment letters to 58 Sub-District Magistrates, 34 District Basic Education Officer, 43 Senior Lecturer, District Education and Training Institute, 173 Review Officers, 398 Sugarcane Supervisor and other staff members selected through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the CM said, “You are the backbone of making the state number one economy in the country. If the backbone breaks, the entire system falls. The previous governments had made this state without a backbone. We intend to bring the state to number one in the country with efficient people like you.”

The CM highlighted the employment generation under his government and said that his government had established an honest, fair and transparent work culture because of which the state is progressing fast.

The Chief Minister alleged that earlier the recruitment process was compromised on the lines of caste and money and added that during any recruitment process in the state, the characters of Mahabharat used to become active for ‘vasooli’.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, the CM said, “Earlier, the work of appointment of SDM was being done by taking a sum of Rs 42 to 65 lakh. Its CBI investigation is still going on. Money was also extorted from the eligible candidates.”

The UP CM further stated, “Similarly, UP also improved its ease of doing business rank from 14th four years ago to 2nd in 2021, Stable law and order in the state now has helped us gain confidence of industrialists and investors."

He said that his government has done the work of transforming 1.30 lakh schools under Operation Kayakalp. Today, there are schools with smart classes, toilets, libraries, cleanliness. Uniforms, school bags, sweaters, books were given to the children. We provided all facilities including shoes and socks to all the girls.

