CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Reforms in Education Dept, Warns against Bureaucratic Delays

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials of the Basic and Secondary Education Department to not hold files for more than three days otherwise strict action will be initiated against them. He asked the officials to form 'Shiksha Seva Ayog' for recruitment of teachers.

Adityanath was holding a review meeting with the officials of the state's Basic and Secondary Education Department. "If any file stays for more than three days in the departments, strict action will be taken against the officer concerned," he told the officials, reprimanding them for the delay in providing textbooks, bags and uniforms to children.

According to an official release, the chief minister said that selection to the post of principal should be done under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and 'Shiksha Seva Ayog' should be formed to maintain transparency in the recruitment process. During the meeting, he directed the officials to take measures to improve the quality of education in schools and asked them to conduct surprise visits at the educational institutions.

Adityanath also emphasised on installing solar panels in schools and asked principals to work under the Kayakalp Scheme. He also asked them to link Akshay Patra of Lucknow and Mathura with Aadhaar cards under the mid-day meal scheme.

According to the official release, instructions have also been issued to upgrade the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya up to secondary level and to check the quality of milk which is distributed once a week in the schools.

Adityanath said teachers in the state should be awarded and the criteria for honouring them fixed. He added that 'Basic Shiksha Adhikaris' (BSAs), who are serving at one place for many years, should be transferred.

The chief minister has asked the officials to visit the schools and communicate with the principals, teachers and employees twice in a year. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Minister of State for Basic Education and Child Development Anupama Jaiswal and UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey were also present in the meeting. ​