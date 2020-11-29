CM Adityanath Directs Officials to Strengthen Covid-19 Treatment in Districts with High Infection Rate

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to further strengthen the system of Covid-19 treatment. In a meeting, he stressed that even a little carelessness in relation to the virus may prove costly and it is necessary to take full caution and alertness at every level.

CM Yogi said that during a meeting at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday to discuss the unlock procedure in the state. He said that there should be a system of prevention and Covid-19 treatment should be improved in districts with high Covid-19 infection rate. The CM also directed to strengthen the medical system of these districts.

The Chief Minister directed to strengthen the medical system of King George's Medical University, Lucknow. He said that it should be ensured that patients are seen with regular rounds by senior doctors.

CM Yogi instructed that Integrated Command and Control Centre should be actively operated in districts. The District Magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer must call a review meeting in the Covid Hospital in the morning and in the Integrated Command and Control Center in the evening daily. He said that the status of these meetings should be reviewed by the Chief Secretary's Office and the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements for ICU beds should be maintained in the entire state. Stressing the focus on focused testing, he said that the medical testing of Covid-19 should be carried out at full capacity and should be further increased.

The Chief Minister said that people should be motivated to wear face masks. In order to create awareness in this regard, the public should be informed about the safety from Covid-19 by making wide use of public address systems along with various media platforms. The public should be encouraged to follow the protocol of Covid-19 . The CM also said that no disturbance should be created in the marriage ceremony.