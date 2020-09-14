'Mughals Can't be Our Role Models': Yogi Nod to Rename Under Construction Agra Museum after Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave his approval to change the name of an under construction museum dedicated to the Mughal empire in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Yogi ordered the change of name after a review meeting of the developmental work in Agra division through video conferencing. The chief minister said the Mughal Museum will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"There is a need to promote subjects which are the pride of the nation, except for the symbols of the mentality of slavery. The Mughals cannot be our role models. Ideas of nationalism need to encouraged. Shivaji Maharaj is our hero," Adityanath said.

The museum which is being built on the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal will showcase artefacts and documents related to Shivaji along with the history of the Mughal rule in India.

During an earlier meeting chaired by Jitendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of Tourism, officials were instructed to build a gallery in honour of Shivaji.

In the gallery, documents related to Shivaji's connection with Agra and his exile will be displayed. The museum is being built near Shilpagram at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The state government is also planning to build a center dedicated to zardozi and marble inlay art in the museum.