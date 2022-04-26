CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses for Conducting More Tests to Arrest Spread of Covid-19

With COVID-19 cases registering a spike in NCR, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed for taking preventive measures and significantly increasing testing to combat the threat in the state. Minimum 1.5 lakh tests should be performed every day and all necessary arrangements should be made for the treatment of infected persons, he said.

He said infected persons who are being isolated in their homes should be given complete information about the Covid protocol they have to follow, an official spokesman said. The chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting with senior officials, he said.

Within the past 24 hours, 126 and 30 new cases were found in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, respectively, according to the state health department figures. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,316.

In the past 24 hours, 91,673 coronavirus tests were done in which 203 new cases were confirmed. As many as 162 people were cured of the infection during the same period, as per the figures.

