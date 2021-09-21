CM Yogi Adityanath Will Pay his Last Respects to Mahant Giri in Prayagraj Today, With All 13 Akhara Heads

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Prayagraj on Tuesday morning to pay his last respects to seer Mahant Narendra Giri.

All 13 Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) heads will be present in Prayagraj to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Mahant Giri. They will also hold a meeting regarding a demand for a probe in the matter and the nomination of a new head of the Akhara.

Apart from Anand Giri, Adhyay Tiwari and his son Sandeep have been taken in custody for questioning. Adhyay is the priest of Bandhva Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the Bagambari Math has been sealed and an investigation going on.

Tiwari’s name was also found in the suicide note. Anand Giri has been detained from Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police and further probe is underway, confirmed the police.

Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.

His body was found hanging inside the Sri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj, police said, and senior officers are on the spot to ascertain details. The IG and DIG are present at the spot. The police are also interrogating the people at the Math.

“We received the information about Mahanat’s suicide. IG and his team are at the spot. His disciple said that he found the door locked from inside," said Prashant Kumar, adding that a suicide note was found by the police where the Mahant named Anand Giri and few others to be held responsible.

“We have detained Anand Giri in Uttarakhand," he said.

KP Singh, IG Prayagraj said the Mahant’s postmortem and cremation will be conducted by Tuesday afternoon. “Nothing will be done tonight as we are waiting for the panch of the akhada to come. All examinations will be done in his presence," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness at the incident. “The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the seer’s death. “The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow," he said in a tweet.

