CM Yogi Asks All Departments to Make Action Plans for 100 Days, 6 Months, 1 Year to Present Before UP Cabinet

A day after taking oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, Yogi Adityanath has asked all the departments to prepare action plans for the next 100 days, six months and a year. The officials will be presenting these action plans before the council of ministers as per a department-wise timetable that will soon be announced.

At a high-level meeting in Yojana Bhawan, Adityanath said, “It is really important that all the officers memorise every point of the ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ announced by the BJP in the election campaign and start working towards achieving the goals,” adding, “the officers made sincere efforts to convert all promises of the BJP’s 2017 Lok Sankalp Patra into reality. As a result, people experienced a positive change in Uttar Pradesh after decades.”

He further said, “It is my target to make Uttar Pradesh the number 1 state in the country and the state’s economy number one. The roadmap should be prepared through teamwork and inter-departmental coordination. For this work, ‘Team UP’ will have to be engaged with full commitment.”

Advertisement

Adityanath also pointed out that to make the state a $1-trillion economy, ten “primary sectors” have to be identified. To ensure proper functioning and implementation of all sectors and schemes, the chief secretary will be conducting weekly reviews while the chief minister himself will do fortnightly reviews.

Emphasising on efficiency, transparency and timeliness, the CM said there was a need to enhance inter-departmental coordination along with technology for better implementation of schemes. While giving instructions to be sensitive towards the citizens, he said the government was determined towards ‘antyodaya’. He also instructed to ensure that villages, the poor, farmers, women and youth were at the centre of every policy of the government.

The CM added that his government has had a “zero-tolerance policy” on corruption, which should be continued.

The CM said all departments should thoroughly review the status of the goal fulfilment of their annual targets. While evaluating the utilisation of the budget, the position of expenditure relative to financial sanctions must be examined, he added.

The state budget should be prepared keeping in view the general budget of the government for 2022-23 and Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022, Adityanath said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.