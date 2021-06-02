CM Yogi, Baba Ramdev: The 'Philosophers' Whose Books Will Now be Part of Syllabus in UP Varsities

Books authored by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Baba Ramdev will now be a part of course for undergraduate students studying philosophy in universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The move comes after recommendation from a committee on implementation of the new National Education Policy in universities across the state.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), a state government run university in Meerut, has already incorporated the books in its syllabus, The Print reported. The university has included CM Yogi Adityanath’s Hathyoga Ka Swaroop va Sadhna and Baba Ramdev’s Yog Sadhna va Yog Chikitsa Rahasya as part of the second semester undergraduate philosophy curriculum.

The two books have also been recommended as suggested reading for philosophy students across the universities and their affiliated colleges in the state.

The report quoted a member of the syllabus development committee saying that the two books were chosen for their “high literary value”.

“All the books were chosen to be there because of their high academic and literary value. Some are suggested readings and some are a part of the credit-based course,” the member said on the condition of anonymity.

The committee was formed by the state government to look at a “common minimum syllabus” for all the state universities and colleges in line with the National Education Policy 2020. It has suggested syllabus for all subjects including in arts, literature, humanities, and science.

The report added that committee consists of Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary, Department of Higher Education Uttar Pradesh, who is the Chairperson of the Steering Committee; Prof Poonam Tandan from the Department of Physics, Lucknow University; Prof Hare Krishna, Department of Statistics, CCS University, Meerut, among others.

DN Singh, convenor of Board of Studies at Chaudhary Charan Singh University said that the books recommended by the committee are of “high academic value” and added that the book authored by CM Yogi teaches the practical aspect of Yoga.

“We need literature like this to learn about Yoga, our ancient science. Similarly, Ramdev’s book is also a good addition for Philosophy students because he is the Yoga guru… He has taken Yoga to the masses,” Singh said.

The Head of Department, Faculty of Arts at the university said that the books have included in the syllabus to teach the ancient cultural heritage and philosophy to students.

