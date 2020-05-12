CM Yogi Eyes MNREGA as Major Source of Employment Generation in UP's Rural Areas

Amid lakhs of migrants returning to the state following the lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised on MNREGA that can become the major source of employment generation in rural areas.

Yogi said the biggest task is to provide employment to people and this will be possible only when every 'gram rozgar sevak' will carry out his responsibilities with integrity.

The chief minister on Tuesday transferred an honorarium of Rs 225.39 crore through DBT to the accounts of about 36,000 gram rozgar sevaks.

“A large source of job creation is available among us -- the only need is to explore such opportunities. The system of giving employment to migrant workers at different places according to their skill is possible in a state like Uttar Pradesh. We have made policies in this regard and have prepared a roadmap to take this programme forward.”

“Lakhs of people can be provided employment in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. We should strive towards connecting 50 lakh people every day with MNREGA in the state. The state's economy will get a new strength by doing so. We make uniform and woolen wears of more than 1 crore 80 lakh children in Basic Education Council every year. We can give this task to women self-help groups. We can inspire people and women self-help groups for many such works,” he said.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The chief minister has disbursed the honorarium of gram rozgar sevaks that was pending since 2016. On Tuesday, a sum of Rs 225.39 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 35,818 gram rozgar sevaks through DBT. The CM, in a meeting with Team 11, directed the officials to treat workers coming from other states in a respectful manner. Immediate means of transportation should be provided to people who are travelling on foot. However, the CM has once again appealed to the migrant workers and labourers not to travel on foot.”

He said the chief minister has directed officers to create 20 lakh jobs while laying special emphasis on revenue growth of the state.

At present, 23.86 lakh people are being given employment under MNREGA itself. In future, 50 lakh people should get employment through MNREGA for which a work plan should be prepared, Awasthi said.

"Jobs will also be generated in floriculture through incense sticks industry and then we will not have to depend on goods from outside," he added.