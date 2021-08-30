CM Yogi in Mathura for Janmashtami Celebrations; Backs Saints on Ban of Alcohol, Meat in Mathura-Vrindavan

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Mathura on Monday to participate in the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has backed saints and local political representatives of the Braj region (Mathura-Vrindavan) that no alcohol or non-veg food is sold in the region.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for the previous governments, Lord Krishna and Ram used to be ‘communal’. “Today, when it seems that society would not forgive them, they bow down and worship Lord Krishna and Ram. This victory of ideology is the biggest victory for us,” the CM said while attending the Krishnotsav programme in Mathura.

Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM attacked Opposition leaders without taking their name and said, “Those who were earlier afraid to go to temples, due to their fear of being labelled as communal, are now saying Ram is mine, Krishna is also mine. Earlier celebrations of Hindu festivals were restricted, alerts were issued that festivity must stop at midnight, there would be no fireworks after a certain time. Now no such restrictions are there, our Lord Krishna is born after midnight.”

“After Independence, Ram Nath Kovind is the first President of the country who came to Ayodhya and did Darshan of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi was the first PM to do so,” said CM Yogi Adityanath and also backed the demand of saints and local political representatives of the Braj region (Mathura-Vrindavan) that no alcohol or non-veg food is sold in the region.

“Our ancestors cherished our rich tradition. One can have the vision of Banke Bihari ji here," he said adding, “My government’s focus has always remained on development and protecting and preserving culture.”

The government is also putting all the efforts into boosting pilgrimage tourism and reviving cultural heritage in the Braj region. The Prime Minister of the country has given this new direction to the country, said the CM, adding, “It is the blessing of Banke Bihari Ji that his government is on the path of progress with development and technology.”

The world has been grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic for the past 1.5 years. But through the blessings of Shri Krishna, we successfully managed to control the second wave, he added. It has only been possible with the blessings of the revered saints that our government could declare Mathura as a municipal corporation and seven religious places here as tourist places.

“Now as per the wish of the people, Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad is working closely with the administration to make this area free from alcohol and meat," said CM Yogi and added that Brijpuri is one of the seven puris of the world. In this regard, many development projects are being implemented.

Expressing his grief at the death of children due to dengue viral fever, “It is really sad that some people tragically lost their lives due to dengue and viral fever. I have asked the officials to make sure all the medical equipment is available for the treatment of children who have been hospitalised.”

He also added that all the necessary arrangements have been also made for the treatment of children.

