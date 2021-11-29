CM Yogi Orders Completion of Bundelkhand Expressway by 31 December

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the package-wise progress of the Bundelkhand Expressway project at his official residence in Lucknow today. CM Yogi gave directions to complete the main road of this expressway and make it operational by 31st December 2021. CM Yogi virtually instructed the district magistrates of the districts related to the Bundelkhand Expressway project to give full cooperation in this work.

The Chief Minister said that land for establishing industrial corridors/clusters on both sides of Bundelkhand Expressway should be identified and work should be started soon for their establishment. Along with the construction of the expressway, the UP CM has also been directed to installation signage and boards.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister also saw a presentation regarding the progress of the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway. During the presentation, Chief Executive Officer of UPEIDA Awanish Kumar Awasthi informed that this expressway will be the safest expressway in the country and it will be constructed in the shortest possible time. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also unveiled the ‘Road Anthem’.

The UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister SP Goyal, Principal Secretary Public Works Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, Secretary to Chief Minister Alok Kumar along with other senior officials related to Bundelkhand Expressway and representatives of the developing companies of the expressway project were also present.

District magistrates and other officers of districts including Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot participated in the meeting through virtual medium.

