CM Yogi Prepares for Grand ‘Virtual Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya, PM Modi to Attend Event

The Diwali celebrations in the holy city of Ayodhya are expected to be a grand affair this year. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is preparing for a ‘Virtual Deepotsav’ for devotees as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be a part of this Virtual Deepotsav.

The platform and preparations for the event is being done by the state government and is aimed to give a real-life experience of lighting a lamp to the devotees. A portal is being readied for the purpose where devotees will also be getting a choice to select a stand of their lamp made of mud, steel, bronze along with the devotee’s gender on the portal for real-life experience.

After lighting a virtual dia the devotees will be getting a personalized thank you letter from UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with a picture of Lord Ram.

The Chief Minister has already given directions to make the Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, a grand affair this time, keeping in mind the COVID protocols during the celebrations. All the temples and Mutts at Ram Ki Pauri and in Ayodhya will be lighting earthen lamps to add to the festivities.

As per information, there is preparation for lighting 5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya this Diwali. The Chief Minister will be welcoming the tableau depicting scenes from Ramayan along with Arti of Ram Lalla as he is personally monitoring all the preparations for the grand deepotsav.