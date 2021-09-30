Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Crack Down on Erring Police Officers

Sending out a strong message to indisciplined and corrupt police personnel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to screen all the personnel in the police stations and circle.

In a high-level meeting on Thursday, the CM gave instructions to improve the working style of the police force. He said, “The UP police is the largest civilian police force in the country and has also given a splendid example of its efficiency during several incidents. But there are complaints of some policemen indulging in illegal activities. Recently, some senior officers have been dismissed from service for their misconduct and many policemen have been suspended.”

“Not a single policeman involved in corruption should remain a part of UP Police. Identify such personnel and provide a list along with proofs,” he added.

Given the questions arising on the working style and conduct of a few police personnel in the State, the CM has directed to prepare a list of corrupt policemen by constituting two separate committees under the chairmanship of Director General of Police, Intelligence, and Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order. Based on the report submitted by the committees, the government will take stringent action against the erring policemen.

The committee constituted under the chairmanship of DG Intelligence will have ADG Law and Order and Secretary Home as a member. This committee will screen the officers in the rank of additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police.

While the second committee headed by ADG law and order will screen policemen of inspector and sub-inspector level. In this committee, the ADG establishment and home secretary will be the members. These committees will give their report after examining the policemen posted in the same district for three years and if they have any kind of allegations against them.

