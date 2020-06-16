CM Yogi's Helpline Emerges as Covid Hotspot After 84 Staffers Test Positive; CMO Slaps Notice to BPO in Charge

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Helpline Centre in Lucknow has emerged as a hotspot of infection with 84 staffers from the centre testing positive till date.

The centre, which has been providing coronavirus related assistance to lakhs of people in the state, is located in Gomti Nagar. It has now been shut down for sanitisation. The building from where the BPO operates is situated near Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital.







Adityanath’s office has now taken cognizance of the issue and issued a notice to the company handling the BPO for the CM Helpline ‘1076’. The company Surevin BPO Services Pvt Ltd has been served a notice from the CMO Office after allegations of an alleged violation of the lockdown rules due to which a large number of employees tested positive.

The notice served to the BPO has asked three main questions: How did the lapses occur if face masks, social distancing and sanitisation process were followed at the BPO during lockdown; why were the employees called to the office at once; and why were the COVID-19 rules not followed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, 19 PAC personnel were also found positive in the state capital on Monday, taking the number of infections in Lucknow to 650. A total of 42 people were found COVID19 positive in Lucknow on Monday. Till date 391 people have been discharged from the hospitals while there are 238 active cases in the state capital, also 12 people have died in Lucknow so far.