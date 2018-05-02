English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CMHO Recruitment 2018: 31 Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Others Posts; Walk-in Interviews This Month at Kabirdham, Chattishgarh
CMHO Kabirdham Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Others has been released on the official website of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kabirdham, Chattisgarh - kawardha.gov.in.
CMHO Kabirdham Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Others has been released on the official website of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kabirdham, Chattisgarh - kawardha.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in Interviews on 16th May, 23rd May, 25th May and 30th May 2018 and download the application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CMHO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kawardha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under Notice Board on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer Kabirdham, Under the National Health Mission , Walk in Interview for Contractual Appointment on Various Positions’
Step 4 – Click on Download
Step 5 – Download the application form
Step 6 – Fill the application form, paste a photograph and sign it
Step 7 – Carry the duly filled application form on the Interview day along with other required documents
Direct Link - http://kawardha.gov.in/en/node/2381
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.650 (In case the pay is more than Rs.25,000) and Rs.400 (In case the pay is less than Rs.25,000)
SC/ST/PWD and Women Category – Rs.350 (In case the pay is more than Rs.25,000) and Rs.200 (In case the pay is less than Rs.25,000)
CMHO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
MO-NUHM– 1
AMO (RBSK) – 6
Nursing Officer Female NUHM/ NHM- 6
Staff Nurse – 1
Pharmacist (RBSK) – 1
LT (RBSK) – 1
Feeding Demonstrator Female – 1
Clinical Psychologist– 1
Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant /Junior Secretarial Assistant DMHP – 1
Case Registry Assistant/Secretarial Assistant DMHP – 1
Ward Orderly DMHP – 1
Social Worker – 1
BPM – 1
BDM – 1
BAM – 1
DM – IDSP – 1
Accountant NUHM – 1
DEO NUHM/NUHM – 3
PADA – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
MO-NUHM – The applicant must be an MBBS or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Medical Council of India.
AMO (RBSK) – The applicant must be BHMS/ BAMS/ BUMS.
Nursing Officer Female NUHM/ NHM- The applicant must be BSc Nursing or GNM Course passed.
Staff Nurse – The applicant must be BSc Nursing or GNM Course passed.
Pharmacist (RBSK) – The applicant must possess Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy with at least 50% marks.
LT (RBSK) – The applicant must possess the course of DMLT/ BMLT.
Feeding Demonstrator Female – The applicant must possess BSc Degree in Home Science.
Clinical Psychologist – The applicant must be Master’s of Philosophy in Clinical Philosophy.
Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant /Junior Secretarial Assistant DMHP – The applicant must be MCOM with knowledge of windows.
Case Registry Assistant/Secretarial Assistant DMHP – The applicant must be class 10th passed with knowledge of windows.
Ward Orderly DMHP – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized education board.
Social Worker – The applicant must be M.PHIL PSW.
BPM – The applicant must be MBA in Health or Hospital Management.
BDM – The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 55% marks and PGDCA
BAM – The applicant must be BCOM with minimum 55% marks.
DM – IDSP – The applicant must be PG in Computer Science or BE in IT
Accountant NUHM – The applicant must be MCOM passed with at least 50% marks.
DEO NUHM/NUHM – The applicant must be class 12th passed with atleast 1 year Diploma in Comuters Application.
PADA – The applicant must be class 12th passed with atleast 1 year Diploma in Comuters Application.
Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://kawardha.gov.in/sites/default/files/New%20Doc%2047.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 64 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
MO-NUHM– Rs.58,100
AMO (RBSK) – Rs.25,000
Nursing Officer Female NUHM/ NHM- Rs.16,500
Staff Nurse – Rs.16,000
Pharmacist (RBSK) – Rs.16,500
LT (RBSK) – Rs.10,000
Feeding Demonstrator Female – Rs.12,000
Clinical Psychologist– Rs.31,500
Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant /Junior Secretarial Assistant DMHP – Rs.12,000
Case Registry Assistant/Secretarial Assistant DMHP – Rs.13,650
Ward Orderly DMHP – Rs.8800
Social Worker – Rs.22,000
BPM – Rs.26,000
BDM – Rs.21,000
BAM – Rs.21,000
DM – IDSP – Rs.20,000
Accountant NUHM – Rs.16,000
DEO NUHM/NUHM – Rs.13,650
PADA – Rs.12,000
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview and Test.
Important Dates and Place of Interview:
Dates of Interview – 16th May, 23rd May 25th May and 30th May 2018
Place of Interview - Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh
