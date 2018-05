CMHO Recruitment 2018: 31 Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Others Posts; Walk-in Interviews This Month at Kabirdham, Chattishgarh

CMHO Kabirdham Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Others has been released on the official website of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kabirdham, Chattisgarh - kawardha.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in Interviews on 16May, 23May, 25May and 30May 2018 and download the application form by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kawardha.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under Notice Board on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer Kabirdham, Under the National Health Mission , Walk in Interview for Contractual Appointment on Various Positions’Step 4 – Click on DownloadStep 5 – Download the application formStep 6 – Fill the application form, paste a photograph and sign itStep 7 – Carry the duly filled application form on the Interview day along with other required documentsUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.650 (In case the pay is more than Rs.25,000) and Rs.400 (In case the pay is less than Rs.25,000)SC/ST/PWD and Women Category – Rs.350 (In case the pay is more than Rs.25,000) and Rs.200 (In case the pay is less than Rs.25,000)MO-NUHM– 1AMO (RBSK) – 6Nursing Officer Female NUHM/ NHM- 6Staff Nurse – 1Pharmacist (RBSK) – 1LT (RBSK) – 1Feeding Demonstrator Female – 1Clinical Psychologist– 1Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant /Junior Secretarial Assistant DMHP – 1Case Registry Assistant/Secretarial Assistant DMHP – 1Ward Orderly DMHP – 1Social Worker – 1BPM – 1BDM – 1BAM – 1DM – IDSP – 1Accountant NUHM – 1DEO NUHM/NUHM – 3PADA – 1– The applicant must be an MBBS or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Medical Council of India.– The applicant must be BHMS/ BAMS/ BUMS.- The applicant must be BSc Nursing or GNM Course passed.– The applicant must be BSc Nursing or GNM Course passed.(RBSK) – The applicant must possess Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy with at least 50% marks.– The applicant must possess the course of DMLT/ BMLT.– The applicant must possess BSc Degree in Home Science.– The applicant must be Master’s of Philosophy in Clinical Philosophy.– The applicant must be MCOM with knowledge of windows.– The applicant must be class 10passed with knowledge of windows.– The applicant must be class 10passed from a recognized education board.– The applicant must be M.PHIL PSW.– The applicant must be MBA in Health or Hospital Management.– The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 55% marks and PGDCA– The applicant must be BCOM with minimum 55% marks.– The applicant must be PG in Computer Science or BE in IT– The applicant must be MCOM passed with at least 50% marks.– The applicant must be class 12passed with atleast 1 year Diploma in Comuters Application.– The applicant must be class 12passed with atleast 1 year Diploma in Comuters Application.Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 64 years as on 1January 2018.MO-NUHM– Rs.58,100AMO (RBSK) – Rs.25,000Nursing Officer Female NUHM/ NHM- Rs.16,500Staff Nurse – Rs.16,000Pharmacist (RBSK) – Rs.16,500LT (RBSK) – Rs.10,000Feeding Demonstrator Female – Rs.12,000Clinical Psychologist– Rs.31,500Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant /Junior Secretarial Assistant DMHP – Rs.12,000Case Registry Assistant/Secretarial Assistant DMHP – Rs.13,650Ward Orderly DMHP – Rs.8800Social Worker – Rs.22,000BPM – Rs.26,000BDM – Rs.21,000BAM – Rs.21,000DM – IDSP – Rs.20,000Accountant NUHM – Rs.16,000DEO NUHM/NUHM – Rs.13,650PADA – Rs.12,000The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview and Test.Important Dates and Place of Interview:Dates of Interview – 16May, 23May 25May and 30May 2018Place of Interview -