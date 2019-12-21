Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CMOs to be Set up in all Maha Divisions So People Needn't Travel to Mumbai For Govt Work, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said these CMOs would be connected to the main one in Mantralaya, and claimed the move was part of his government's efforts to decentralise power.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
CMOs to be Set up in all Maha Divisions So People Needn't Travel to Mumbai For Govt Work, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: PTI)

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said divisional-level 'chief minister's office' will be set up across the state to ensure people need not have to travel to Mumbai for governmental work.

Speaking in the Assembly, Thackeray said these CMOs would be connected to the main one in Mantralaya, and claimed the move was part of his government's efforts to decentralise power. He also announced that a Rs 10 per meal scheme for the poor, called 'Shiv Bhojan', will be started on a pilot basis at 50 places in the state.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will work towards boosting tourism in the state, he said. In other announcements made on the last of the winter session, Thackeray said all pending irrigation projects in

Vidarbha would be completed by June 2023, paddy growers will be given an additional Rs 200 per quintal, and 'Krushi Samruddhi' centres would be set up along the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway.

