CM's 12 Security Personnel, Driver among 61 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in HP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's 12 security personnel and one of his drivers were among the 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

They were in institutional quarantine after a security guard and a driver of Thakur had contracted the infection a few days ago. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 4,236, while the death toll is 18.

Shimla reported 15 fresh cases, followed by Mandi 14, Una and Kullu 11 each, Kangra four, Chamba and Hamirpur two each and Sirmaur and Solan one each, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Eighty-nine patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Solan saw 32 recoveries, followed by Sirmaur 13, Bilaspur 10, Kangra and Chamba eight each, Mandi and Hamirpur seven each, Kullu three, while one patient recovered from the infection in Shimla. So far, 2,923 people have been cured of the disease. The state now has 1,253 active COVID-19 cases, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 310, followed by 176 in Kullu, 124 in Sirmaur, 126 in Mandi, 114 in Kangra, 107 in Una, 91 in Chamba, 75 in Shimla, 60 in Hamirpur, 53 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti. Forty patients have migrated, Dhiman added.