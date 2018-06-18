English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CM's of 4 States, in Delhi for NITI Aayog Meeting, Visit Vajpayee in Hospital
The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 after a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and the urine output on the lower side.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand-- Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Raman Singh and Raghubar Das -- were among senior political leaders who visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is undergoing treatment, hospital sources said.
The four chief ministers are here to attend a meeting of the NITI Aayog which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went to visit the ailing leader at AIIMS.
According to AIIMS sources, 93-year-old Vajpayee's condition is improving even though he continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the Cardio-Thoracic Centre at the hospital.
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by the team of doctors," the AIIMS said in a statement on Sunday.
Vajpayee was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and the urine output on the lower side. He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and put on injectable antibiotics.
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that had weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he had developed dementia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the AIIMS since the BJP stalwart was admitted there.
Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999. He is the only non-Congress prime minister to have completed the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.
As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew himself from public life and has remained confined to his residence here for years now.
Also Watch
The four chief ministers are here to attend a meeting of the NITI Aayog which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went to visit the ailing leader at AIIMS.
According to AIIMS sources, 93-year-old Vajpayee's condition is improving even though he continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the Cardio-Thoracic Centre at the hospital.
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by the team of doctors," the AIIMS said in a statement on Sunday.
Vajpayee was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and the urine output on the lower side. He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and put on injectable antibiotics.
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that had weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he had developed dementia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the AIIMS since the BJP stalwart was admitted there.
Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999. He is the only non-Congress prime minister to have completed the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.
As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew himself from public life and has remained confined to his residence here for years now.
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up